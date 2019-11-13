Advanced search

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

PUBLISHED: 11:44 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 13 November 2019

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

Archant

Distraction fraudsters have been targeting Stevenage shoppers at the car park payment machines in the town centre.

There has been a recent emergence of fraudsters using distraction techniques when people are attempting to pay at the machines at The Forum - near TK Maxx - and Marshgate, opposite the Bowes Lyon Centre.

You may also want to watch:

According to police, the offender states your card has been swallowed by the machine.

A person posing as a car park attendant, apparently called by the accomplice, arrives and states the card is not in the machine.

They then use the stolen bank card to withdraw sums of the victim's money before the card can be cancelled.

If you are approached by anyone acting suspiciously in this way, report it to police on 101 or via the online web chat service www.herts.police.uk/contact.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Suspected drug-driver arrested following Stevenage roundabout collision

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of drug-driving. Picture: Google Street View

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Stevenage and North Herts gather to honour the armistice

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Suspected drug-driver arrested following Stevenage roundabout collision

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of drug-driving. Picture: Google Street View

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Stevenage and North Herts gather to honour the armistice

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Latest from the The Comet

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

Large fallen tree blocks road between Hitchin and Letchworth

Police have closed Willian Road after a large tree fell, blocking the carriageway. Picture: Nick Boxall

Stevenage charity gala raises £9,200 in memory of a ‘darling dad’

The finale of the West End Cast Charity Gala. Picture: Julian Newman Turner

Hitchin teenager Jack appeals for help in achieving Paralympic dream

Hitchin's Jack Gower is training four to five times a week. Picture: Courtesy of Ella Gower

Stevenage pond restored in community conservation effort

Conservationists and volunteers gave the Symonds Green pond some much-needed TLC last week. Picture: Ronald Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists