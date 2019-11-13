Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Distraction fraudsters have been targeting Stevenage shoppers at the car park payment machines in the town centre.

There has been a recent emergence of fraudsters using distraction techniques when people are attempting to pay at the machines at The Forum - near TK Maxx - and Marshgate, opposite the Bowes Lyon Centre.

According to police, the offender states your card has been swallowed by the machine.

A person posing as a car park attendant, apparently called by the accomplice, arrives and states the card is not in the machine.

They then use the stolen bank card to withdraw sums of the victim's money before the card can be cancelled.

If you are approached by anyone acting suspiciously in this way, report it to police on 101 or via the online web chat service www.herts.police.uk/contact.