‘Exciting time for the town’ as plan for over 500 new homes in Stevenage announced

The plan for 526 new homes, which will be delivered by The Guinness Partnership, will be on Danestrete's Matalan site. Picture: TGP Archant

More than 500 new homes are set to be built in the centre of Stevenage, the latest boost for the regeneration of the town centre.

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, has today announced that it will bring forward detailed plans to deliver another part of the revitalisation of Stevenage’s town centre.

Their plans will focus on the Matalan site in Danestrete, and includes the retail space and associated car park, as well as the adjacent car park that fronts onto Lytton Way.

Linda Robinson, development director at TGP, described this announcement as an “exciting time for the town”.

She said: “We’re very pleased to be part of the Council’s ambitious plans to transform Stevenage town centre and the Matalan site is a key element in delivering the overall vision.

“Our proposals are designed to closely align with the SG1 plan being brought forward by Mace and the Council and also complement other recent new developments.

“We have been working with our design team since we acquired the site and are now able to share our draft proposals for the first time prior to the submission of a Reserved Matters Application.

“This application will seek approval for detailed design of the new buildings based on the outline planning permission previously granted for 526 new homes.”

TGP acquired the Matalan site from its previous owners in 2019, in addition to the adjacent car parking from Stevenage Borough Council.

The overall site was granted planning permission a number of years ago by SBC, with 526 homes, 1,700sq metres of ground floor retail space and 175 car parking spaces all part of the development.

Initially, the planning permission had a provision of just five per cent affordable housing. TGP has confirmed they intend to increase this, meaning more affordable homes located in the heart of Stevenage’s town centre.

The proposal will also fall in line with the latest thinking on environmental sustainability, with 775 cycle spaces to be installed.

Linda added: “The site is ideally placed for access to public transport, given the relocation of the bus station to its boundary and the very short distance to the recently extended railway station.

“In this time of climate emergency, we will also include environmentally friendly measures such as energy efficiency, rainwater harvesting, green spaces and roofs to promote biodiversity.

“We see the proposals as very much part of a more vibrant town centre and the new residents and active ground floor uses will bring new spending power and activity to the heart of the town.”

For more information or to leave your thoughts, visit matalansitestevenage.info.