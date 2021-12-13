Conservative MP Stephen McPartland, who represents Stevenage, has openly criticised the government's COVID Plan B, saying it "makes little sense" and is "just softening us up for more restrictions".

The move to Plan B, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, includes people working from home if they can and compulsory face masks in most public indoor venues, but not hospitality. From Wednesday, NHS COVID Passes will be mandatory for entry into nightclubs.

Mr McPartland said: "Plan B makes little sense - asks people to work from home, but still go to pubs, restaurants, theatres and football with friends. I don't believe that will last long and just softening us up for more restrictions. I don't agree with domestic COVID passports."

The rebel Tory MP voted against lockdowns in November 2020 and January 2021, concerned about people's mental health.

A vote in Parliament on Plan B is expected tomorrow.