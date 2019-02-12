Advanced search

Four arrested after drugs raid at Stevenage property

PUBLISHED: 15:56 26 February 2019

Four people were arrested at a property in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Four people have been arrested after a drugs raid at a Stevenage property – which has been closed down by police.

Officers from the Operation Scorpion Team executed the warrant at an address in Torquay Crescent on Thursday, February 14, following complaints from residents.

Two men, 34 and 55, were arrested under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Another man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft, while a woman, 32, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

A large quantity of cash and suspected class A drugs was also seized.

All four have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The following day, officers from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team – working with the borough council – successfully applied for a closure order lasting three months.

Inspector Simon Tabert said: “For many months we have been responding to complaints alongside our partner agencies about anti-social behaviour and drug dealing at this property.

“By taking this action we hope to provide neighbours with some respite from the ongoing issues.

“Drug crime will not be tolerated in Stevenage and we will use all the powers available to us to deal with the issue and improve the quality of life for our local communities”.

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour is one of the council’s top priorities.

“We hope that this successful joint operation with the police will reassure the public that we do take their concerns seriously and show Stevenage to be a place our residents can feel safe and secure.”

