CCTV appeal after spate of cash thefts in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 15:43 18 February 2019

Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could help with the investigation. Picture: Herts Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a series of cash thefts from shops in Stevenage.

Officers believe that the man pictured could have information which could help with their enquiries into the thefts, which occurred in the town between January 24 and February 10.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Dixon via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/13483/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

