Theatre considered as venue for future council meetings

Published: 2:00 PM April 21, 2021

The drama of local politics could be coming to a local theatre, as councillors look for meeting venues large enough to be COVID-secure.

For the past 12 months councils have been allowed to 'meet' virtually, in line with COVID-19 legislation, but from May 7 there's a legal expectation that councils will revert to holding meetings where councillors share the same physical space.

A number of councils are concerned that their existing rooms are not large enough for all councillors to meet at the same time, while observing social distancing measures.

The Gordon Craig Theatre, in Stevenage - which has been closed for 12 months - has already been earmarked as a possible venue for council meetings.

Bosses at the 500-seat theatre have already had enquiries from both Herts County Council and Stevenage Borough Council, which means that providing the theatre is allowed to reopen next month, as planned, politics could be at the top of the bill.

Theatre manager Paul Ruff, from operators SLL, says he "welcomes" the idea of the venue being used for council meetings, and that it would be nice to see the space being used. He also said that the meetings would be a useful exercise in preparation for future audiences.

Leader of Herts County Council Cllr David Williams says the Stevenage theatre is now the council's plan B, but he is still hoping a hearing in High Court today could enable meetings to continue virtually after all.

In the High Court the county council, alongside the organisation Lawyers in Local Government, are seeking a 'declaratory judgement' for a correct and modern interpretation of 1972 local government legislation which dictates councillors must be 'present' at a council meeting in order to vote.

At today's hearing the High Court will be asked to determine whether 'presence' at a meeting could actually be virtual, as well as physical.

Cllr Williams says he remains "disappointed" that the government could not find the time to progress primary legislation that would allow remote or hybrid meetings to continue, but believes the prospects of a positive outcome of the court case are "very strong".

He said: "Hopefully, as soon as possible thereafter we will get the green light to not be required to hold meetings physically in a certain venue.

"Nevertheless we need to plan for the fact that there are important meetings that need to be held as we go through May, including the AGM - and so we have to think about alternatives."

Cllr Williams suggests they could probably 'squeeze' councillors into the council chamber in a socially-distanced way, for instance if they had Perspex screens, but that would have an impact on the council's Grade II-listed building.

He added that allowing for virtual attendance would enable those councillors who could not or did not want to attend in person - for shielding reasons or otherwise - to participate, and that over the past year there were those who had found electronic meetings more convenient.

According to the government's roadmap, from May 17 theatres may be able to start opening up in a socially-distanced way, with audiences of up to half the usual capacity.

The Gordon Craig Theatre can hold up to 500 audience members, and council meetings tend to include up to 100 people, including councillors, staff, media and the public.

The theatre would usually host a programme of touring productions, but Mr Ruff says many companies are not planning to tour until later in the year.



