Tesco apologises for Stevenage store smell

Tesco has apologised for the smell which has been lingering in one of its Stevenage stores over the last week.

Drain cleaning specialists have been called to the Stevenage Tesco Extra store this afternoon. Picture: Supplied Drain cleaning specialists have been called to the Stevenage Tesco Extra store this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Customers had complained of a stench when visiting the Tesco Extra store in The Forum area of Stevenage town centre.

A spokeswoman for the supermarket told the Comet: "We're sorry about the smell at our Stevenage Extra store.

"It was caused by a blocked drain which has now been fixed."

There was a similar issue at the superstore in January 2018 - a mystery which puzzled shoppers over the course of a weekend.

It later emerged that a blockage in underfloor drains at the store had caused the smell.