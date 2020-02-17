Advanced search

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

PUBLISHED: 13:28 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 17 February 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old man sustained serious injuries following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old man sustained serious injuries following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 21-year-old man is seriously injured following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park - which police believe followed an altercation with a group of young people - yesterday evening.

Detectives in the town are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

At around 7pm, the victim was found bleeding from his leg in the car park for Tesco in The Forum. He is currently being treated at Lister Hospital.

Officers believe he may have travelled to the town by train from Letchworth.

From Stevenage railway station, it appears that he made his way across the footbridge towards Tesco and to where he was found injured in the car park.

At some point he was in the company of a group of youths, possibly being chased.

Chief inspector for Stevenage, Simon Tabert said: "We are trying to piece together the events of yesterday evening, which led to this young man being seriously injured.

"We have spoken to a few witnesses already, but are hoping there are others out there who might be able to help our investigation.

"We think that before he was found in the Tesco car park, the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of young people.

"We think the group then headed north in the direction of the Old Town.

"It is unclear at this stage when or how the victim received the injury to his leg.

"If you were in Stevenage town centre in any of the following areas we would like to speak to you.

"You may have seen something which could help us. We would also like to speak to anyone who thinks they might have dash cam footage from any of these locations."

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have seen anything in Stevenage railway station, The Gordon Craig Theatre/Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Tesco car park at The Forum, King George V Playing Field, Sish Lane and Popple Way and the footbridge from the station to the new town.

Anyone with any information should contact DC Jennie Wilson on jennie.wilson@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/14639/20.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

