Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White Archant

A man in his 30s has been stabbed in a Tesco car park in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened in the car park of the superstore in The Forum yesterday evening.

Officers were called to the scene just after 7pm and found the victim to have suffered an injury to his leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information should contact 101.