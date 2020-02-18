Advanced search

Two teens arrested in connection with Stevenage car park stabbing investigation

PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 18 February 2020

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Archant

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a stabbing investigation in Stevenage, which left a 21-year-old man with serious injuries on Sunday evening.

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

The boys - aged 16 and 17, and both from Stevenage - have been arrested on suspicion of GBH, and are currently in custody at Stevenage police station.

They were arrested near Bridge Road in the town at around 2pm today.

The alleged incident happened in the car park for Tesco, The Forum, at around 7pm on Sunday.

