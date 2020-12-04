Online electricals retailer AO setting up shop inside Stevenage Tesco store

AO launched one an in-person store within Stevenage's Tesco store. Picture: Dave Phillips Photography Copyright to Dave Phillips Photography www.davephillips.co.uk

Electricals retailer AO has announced that its in-store experience has opened at Tesco Extra in Stevenage.

This is one of five stores-within-a-store, as part of a partnership trial with the supermarket.

The opening is part of AO’s strategy to reach even more customers, marking the online retailer’s first in-store presence.

The move sees AO expand the electricals category for Tesco customers in its Stevenage store.

Customers will be able to browse and purchase from all the categories available on AO.com. This includes larger electricals such as washing machines, fridges, and TVs that can be ordered for home delivery as well a range of smaller products such as kettles and toasters that can be purchased off the shelf.

AO occupies 1,790 square foot of retail floor space and is situated at the back-left hand side of the store and features facilities such as a dedicated open kitchen area with breakfast bar where customers can ask for help and advice from our in-store experts, digital displays, TV wall and ‘AO-To-Go’ section.

The AO store has welcomed customers for the first time at 9am today and to celebrate the opening, customers will be offered a range of deals.

Commenting on the announcement, AO’s COO, Danny Emmett said: “Tesco serves millions of people each week and we have always said that AO delivers the best way to buy electricals, so we’re excited about bringing the AO experience to even more customers through this in-store trial.”

The store is open 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. This is the third store now open as part of a six-month trial.