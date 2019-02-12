Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Five teenage boys arrested after boy injured in Stevenage High Street altercation

PUBLISHED: 15:25 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 18 February 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Stevenage's High Street last night. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Stevenage's High Street last night. Picture: Archant

Archant

Five teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of robbery following an altercation in Stevenage Old Town yesterday.

The altercation began outside Simmons Bakery and McColl’s newsagents in High Street at around 10pm, and continued down towards Letchmore Road and Church Lane. Some of the boys were on bikes at the time.

Several members of the public intervened and gave chase to one of the suspects, who they apprehended.

A 16-year-old boy sustained wounds to his back and has received hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Detectives from the town’s local crime unit are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident to contact them.

Det Sgt Faye Tooley said: “We know there were lots of people in the High Street at the time – some of whom intervened and have already given statements to us.

“However, we know there were lots of people on the other side of the road near the Mulberry Tree pub who were watching the scene unfold.

“We urgently need to speak to those people, as they will have information which could be critical for our investigation.”

The five boys are all from Stevenage – four are aged 15 and one is 14. All have been released under investigation.

Anyone who has any other information about the incident is asked to contact the Stevenage Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/15849/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

William Taylor: Body found in Charlton river confirmed to be Gosmore farmer

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Pictures: Herts police & Danny Loo

Five teenage boys arrested after boy injured in Stevenage High Street altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Stevenage's High Street last night. Picture: Archant

Hitchin dad opens up about being made radioactive by cancer treatment

Ben Chapman with newborn son Joseph. Picture: Southern News & Pictures

Stevenage dad hopes dog walkers’ litter challenge will help clean up town

Gary Walsh is determined to help clean up Stevenage.

Hitchin couple hoping to change the world after launch of new environmentally friendly toothbrush

Tom Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge of @BambuuBrush. Picture: @BambuuBrush

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

William Taylor: Body found in Charlton river confirmed to be Gosmore farmer

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Pictures: Herts police & Danny Loo

CCTV appeal after spate of cash thefts in Stevenage

Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could help with the investigation. Picture: Herts Police

Five teenage boys arrested after boy injured in Stevenage High Street altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Stevenage's High Street last night. Picture: Archant

Stevenage panto Snow White up for two British pantomime awards

Matt Lapinskas as Prince Simon and Hannah Jane Fox as Queen Narcissia in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage dad hopes dog walkers’ litter challenge will help clean up town

Gary Walsh is determined to help clean up Stevenage.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists