14-year-old Stevenage girl missing

Poppie was last seen on Monday (July 4). - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A 14-year-old girl from Stevenage has been missing since Monday (July 4).

Poppie was last seen just prior to midnight on Monday.

The teenager is described as being around 5ft 3in tall, with red collar-length hair.

When she was last seen, Poppie was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with dark-coloured camouflage trousers.

These trousers features a white strap.

She also wore white Adidas trainers.

Hertfordshire Police believe that Poppie could be in the Great Ashby, Monkswood or Fairlands Valley Park Lakes areas of the town.

The police have now released an appeal for the public's help in finding the teenager.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from Stevenage...

"If you believe you are with Poppie now, have seen her in the last few moments, or have information about where she has been, please call 999 immediately quoting ISR 803 of July 4."