Stevenage girl, 17, braves the shave for teenage cancer support charity

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 9:42 AM March 16, 2021   
17-year-old Nia Morris braved the shave for Teens Unite, a Herts-based cancer support charity - Credit: Teens Unite

A teenager from Stevenage has raised more than £1,000 after she braved the shave for a young person's cancer support charity.

Nia Morris, 17, shaved her hair earlier this month in support of Teens Unite, a charity which works with young people who are fighting against cancer in Herts and beyond.

The North Herts College pupil raised £1,033 in donations following her fundraising efforts, and she explained why she supports the Broxbourne-based charity.

Nia raised more than £1,000 for teenagers living with cancer - Credit: Teens Unite

Nia said: "I’ve spent time with some of the teens supported by the charity and I loved seeing how they could feel normal with one another - they didn’t have to explain their diagnosis.

"I’ve always had a choice whether I keep my hair or not and the teens don’t.

"I’m hoping to show others how cancer affects people of our age, because it’s a very isolating experience and a time when they need their friends to support them.”

