Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

PUBLISHED: 14:13 13 May 2019

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Stevenage teenager has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was left with head injuries after an alleged assault by a group of males in the High Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene outside Tesco Extra at 3.30am, with a man taken to hospital by ambulance after being left with head injuries.

The victim claimed he had been assaulted by a group of males, and a 17-year-old boy has now been arrested.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Neil Davies, said: "It has been reported to us that there was a fight in the High Street in the early hours on Sunday morning.

"We are in the process of viewing extensive CCTV footage, but we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident and particularly those people who filmed it."

If you have any information, contact Det Con Davies on neil.davies@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime number 41/42392/19, or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

