Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant Archant

A Stevenage teenager has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was left with head injuries after an alleged assault by a group of males in the High Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the scene outside Tesco Extra at 3.30am, with a man taken to hospital by ambulance after being left with head injuries.

The victim claimed he had been assaulted by a group of males, and a 17-year-old boy has now been arrested.

You may also want to watch:

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Neil Davies, said: "It has been reported to us that there was a fight in the High Street in the early hours on Sunday morning.

"We are in the process of viewing extensive CCTV footage, but we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident and particularly those people who filmed it."

If you have any information, contact Det Con Davies on neil.davies@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime number 41/42392/19, or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.