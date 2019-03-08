Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete 'thrown under car'

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant Archant

A 17-year-old boy from Stevenage was arrested yesterday after police recovered a machete which is said to have been thrown under a car.

At around 6.15pm officers spotted two teenage boys behaving suspiciously in Silam Road, and asked them to stop.

However one of the boys ran off and is accused of discarding an item under a car while being pursued.

Officers apprehended the teen and recovered a large machete from under the vehicle. A quantity of suspected drugs was also found on the boy.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.