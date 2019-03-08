Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete 'thrown under car'
PUBLISHED: 13:44 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 17 June 2019
Archant
A 17-year-old boy from Stevenage was arrested yesterday after police recovered a machete which is said to have been thrown under a car.
At around 6.15pm officers spotted two teenage boys behaving suspiciously in Silam Road, and asked them to stop.
You may also want to watch:
However one of the boys ran off and is accused of discarding an item under a car while being pursued.
Officers apprehended the teen and recovered a large machete from under the vehicle. A quantity of suspected drugs was also found on the boy.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Comments have been disabled on this article.