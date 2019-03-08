Have you seen missing 15-year-old Taylor from Stevenage?
PUBLISHED: 09:32 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 20 October 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from Stevenage.
Taylor Woods was last seen yesterday (Saturday, October 19), and also has links to Bedford.
She is 5ft 3in with shoulder-length maroon hair, and was wearing blue leggings, white trainers, a pink top and a pink jacket.
Anyone has seen her should call police on the non-emergency number 101 or, if you are with her now, call 999.