Have you seen missing 15-year-old Taylor from Stevenage?

PUBLISHED: 09:32 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 20 October 2019

Taylor Woods, 15, went missing from Stevenage on Saturday. Picture: Herts police

Taylor Woods, 15, went missing from Stevenage on Saturday. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from Stevenage.

Taylor Woods was last seen yesterday (Saturday, October 19), and also has links to Bedford.

She is 5ft 3in with shoulder-length maroon hair, and was wearing blue leggings, white trainers, a pink top and a pink jacket.

Anyone has seen her should call police on the non-emergency number 101 or, if you are with her now, call 999.

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Dates revealed for when no trains will go to or from London King's Cross due to planned works

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

Police chase ends with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a stationary car at an A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage mum sheds half her body weight in remarkable transformation

35-year-old Danielle ODonoghue lost over 8 stone in a life-changing transformation. Picture: Tracy Copping

Woman charged in connection with Hitchin distraction burglary

A woman has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Paramedic who suffered miscarriage supports other grieving parents at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Alice Wright has become an ambassador for Cradle to support bereaved parents. Picture: Alice Wright

Missing man who may have been in Stevenage found safe and well

A missing man who may have travelled to Stevenage has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Port Vale 1-1 Stevenage player ratings: Day for the defence as Boro's back line impresses

Tyler Denton of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Howard Cottage hosts free event for elderly and socially isolated

Arthur Lane and Thelma Kitchener at the Feel Good Friday event with Sir Oliver Heald

Port Vale 1-1 Stevenage: Boro take derserved point from tricky away day

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019
