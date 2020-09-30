Application submitted to demolish Stevenage’s Swingate House marks start of proposed SG1 development

A planning application to demolish Swingate House has been submitted to Stevenage Borough Council – which, if approved, will make way for another phase of the town centre regeneration.

An application to demolish Swingate House in Stevenage has been submitted. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council An application to demolish Swingate House in Stevenage has been submitted. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Notices have been placed in the town centre around the building, informing residents of the application which was submitted on September 22.

If approved the demolition will mark the beginning of the development of the new ‘Arrival Square’ envisioned by construction company, Mace.

A spokesman for Mace told the Comet: “Mace have begun the process to prepare for the demolition of Swingate House which will allow for the eventual development of Plot A within phase one of the SG1 masterplan.

“At this stage, it is a preparatory move to ensure that the required demolition permission is in place so that works can commence in an efficient and timely fashion, as and when planning permission is granted by the council for the detailed planning applications covering Plot A and the former police station site on Southgate (Plot K) as well as the outline wider SG1 masterplan.

“There is no exact date for the delivery of the Arrival Square as this is dependent on the SG1 planning application being approved.”

Kevin Cowin of Mace added: “Located on part of the Swingate Car Park and including Swingate House, the proposed development of Plot A has been designed to create a setting for a brand new Arrival Square for the town centre at the foot of the pedestrian ramp leading from Gordon Craig Theatre and the railway station.

“This fits in with the wider vision for SG1 which seeks to create attractive and welcoming public spaces that are designed to inspire people to relax, socialise and interact.”

The entirety of SG1 is set to cost £350 million, and will come in four phases.

Kevin Cowin concluded: “The Arrival Square will feature planting, a flexible seating area and a spill out area in front of a new café located in the south east corner of the building en-route to and from the station, introducing new activity at ground floor level.”

Residents can submit their comments during the consultation period, which ends on October 13.