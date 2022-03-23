Couple's narrow escape as town centre building collapses
- Credit: Courtesy of Tola Rayment
A couple out shopping say they narrowly avoided being crushed when a town centre building collapsed in Stevenage on Tuesday.
Swingate House - an empty building in Swingate that was being prepared for controlled demolition - unexpectedly collapsed into the road just before 10am.
Police, fire crews and a specialist rescue unit were sent to the scene, with specialist search dogs used to ensure nobody was trapped under the rubble.
Shopper Tola Rayment says she and her husband Rob are lucky to be alive, certain they would have been crushed by the rubble had they not turned back to pick up something they had forgotten to buy in Tesco.
Tola said: "We had driven past [Swingate House] and parked down the side of Westgate, at the back of Lloyds Bank, about half-an-hour earlier and had just returned to the car to head home.
"I heard a loud bang but, because there's construction work going on, I didn't think much of it.
"I turned the car around and saw the building was literally in the road. It was such a shock.
Most Read
- 1 Live updates as Swingate House building collapses in Stevenage
- 2 Police find missing 33-year-old man from Stevenage in overnight search
- 3 Swingate House: MP calls for 'clear explanation' after building collapse
- 4 ‘World’s most luxurious train’ to pass through Hitchin and Stevenage
- 5 Air ambulance called to emergency incident in Hitchin
- 6 Vehicles in car parks near collapsed Stevenage building can be moved
- 7 Man hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by car in Hitchin
- 8 Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer pictured on visit to Stevenage
- 9 Section of A602 Stevenage town centre road to close for 10 days
- 10 8 restaurants in Hertfordshire featured in the Michelin Guide
"I think I was the first person there, as it had just happened.
"We would have been under it, 100 per cent, if we hadn't gone back to Tesco to get one more thing - a present for a party at the weekend.
"That saved us. If we hadn't gone to Tesco, I dread to think what would have happened. It was super scary. It could have ended badly for us."
She continued: "Lots of fire engines and police arrived, and we were trapped next to the building for a while, but I'm so happy nobody was hurt. It was pure luck that nobody was."
A cordon was put in place by police, and firefighters worked with structural engineers from Stevenage Borough Council to make the scene safe so the remainder of the building can be safely demolished and debris cleared from the area.
Swingate House had been due to be demolished as part of the 20-year regeneration programme of Stevenage town centre, which is worth nearly £1 billion.
Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland is calling for a "clear explanation how [the collapse] could have happened" and says he will be asking the Health and Safety Executive to investigate.