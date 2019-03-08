Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Archant

Despite being almost 60 miles away from the sea, Stevenage will be getting its very own beach for the entire month of August.

Who's excited for #stevenagesummerbeach ? Now being set up in #stevenage town centre! Sun is shining. It's going to be a great summer!



The #beach officially opens on Thursday



Thanks to our sponsors @StevenageBC & @MaceGroup #lovestevenagetc pic.twitter.com/2Pfu57EIZf — Stevenage TownCentre (@lovestevenagetc) July 29, 2019

From 9am this Thursday, August 1, Stevenage town centre will open its summer beach for all to enjoy - so now's the time to get your sandcastle building equipment in order.

The beach will remain in the town centre until 6pm on Saturday, August 31.

Stevenage Borough Council's new chief executive, Matt Partridge, and Councillor John Gardener will be getting their flip-flops out on Monday and enjoying some fun in the sun at the beach.

The project is sponsored by SBC and Mace Group - who have been already been working together on the SG1 regeneration plans.

Council leader Sharon Taylor is excited by the opening.

In a tweet, she said: "We may be a bit of a way from the seaside here in Stevenage, but that doesn't get in the way of summer!"