Student overcomes 'terror' of heights with charity skydive

Published: 11:00 AM June 15, 2021

Amy Vince from Stevenage took part in a charity skydive for Herts Raise and Give - Credit: Supplied

A Stevenage mum-of-two and University of Hertfordshire student completed a 13,000-foot skydive after vowing to face her fears following her cousin's death.

Amy Vince, who is a first year Human Resources Management Student, took part in the skydive at Hinton Skydiving Centre for university society Herts RAG (Raise and Give), which fundraises and donates money to charities.

Amy decided to sign up for the skydive as part of a promise she made every year since her cousin passed away.

She said: "I promised to do something that would require me to put my fears aside. I saw the opportunity to skydive with Hertfordshire RAG and I jumped at the chance."

Although Amy admitted that she is "terrified of heights, falling and flying", so she had never done anything like a skydive before.

All skydivers had to complete a training course and practice positions before they could do the real dive. Amy said: "It was quite amusing having to all lay on our bellies with our legs in the air."

The skydive, which was organised with help from Endeavours Adventures, raised money for Herts RAG charities: REACT Children's Charity, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Women for Women International.

Amy said: "It was an incredible feeling - a mix of the fear of knowing you're falling and a huge thrill.

"When we reached 13,000 feet I was surprisingly calm and focused on what I needed to do.

"Ultimately I loved it and instantly wanted to do it again. I'm so grateful to my instructor Carl for making me feel safe, so I could just enjoy it."

So far Amy has raised a total of £460, and has thanked the "generosity of family and friends". She also praised the "incredible fundraising effort" of the other skydivers, along with Herts RAG organisers Izzy, Charlotte and Alex, who worked alongside the event's supervisors Endeavours Adventures.

In total, participants and supporters of the skydive managed to raise £9,976 for Herts RAG charities - 110 per cent of their original £9,000 target.

You can donate to Amy's skydive at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Amysscaryskydive until the end of the month.