Necklace worn on woman's wedding day stolen in Stevenage burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:11 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 09 September 2019

Police are appealing for anyone who may have come across the necklace to come forward. Pictures: Archant / Herts police

The necklace a Stevenage woman wore on her wedding day has been stolen after her home was broken into last week.

The item - which had belonged to the victim for 21 years, and had huge sentimental value - was among multiple objects taken in a Wisden Road burglary.

The break-in took place between Monday, September 2, and Friday, September 6, while the victim was away.

It is thought the suspects entered the property through a window.

Detective Constable Kathryn Pink, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, has today launched a witness appeal and asks anyone who has come across the necklace to contact police.

She added: "I'd like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated. Please be sure to remain vigilant, especially when leaving your home unoccupied for an extended period of time."

Anyone with information should contact DC Pink directly via email at Kathryn.Pink@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or ring the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/81095/19.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

