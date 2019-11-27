Advanced search

Donate socks to help the homeless at Stevenage station

PUBLISHED: 06:57 28 November 2019

The Great Sock Appeal is being launched at Stevenage station in partnership with Govia Thameslink and Helping Herts Homeless. Picture: Spider

The Great Sock Appeal is being launched at Stevenage station in partnership with Govia Thameslink and Helping Herts Homeless. Picture: Spider

Commuters at Stevenage railway station can donate new pairs of socks to help people sleeping rough over Christmas.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) joined forces with Helping Herts Homeless for the Great Sock Appeal, and a donation point will be set up at Stevenage station on Thursday, December 5.

For those sleeping rough, going without socks can cause blisters, fungal infections and even trench foot.

With temperatures plummeting in December, it can take just 30 minutes for frostbite to take hold.

GTR's chief operating officer Steve White explained: "After speaking to Helping Herts Homeless we learnt how vitally important a new pair of socks really is for keeping feet warm and dry, and we are delighted to support them in this work.

"Christmas is a time for giving, and all it takes is one pair of socks, less than the price of a coffee, to improve the life of a homeless person this winter."

