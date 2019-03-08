Advanced search

Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in 'campaign of terror'

PUBLISHED: 12:52 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 10 September 2019

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A Stevenage teenager has been jailed for 2½ years after stalking his former partner in a "campaign of terror".

Danyar Rasul, of Jessop Road, had broken up with his former partner during 2018. But months after the split, the 19-year-old started sending abusive and threatening messages to her via mobile phone and social media.

The woman asked Rasul to stop but he continued. She blocked his number and on several occasions changed her own number.

Rasul even bought new sim cards and changed his number 23 times to avoid being blocked.

He tracked down her new numbers and set up fake social media accounts to continue sending messages.

In a five-day period Rasul called the victim more than 400 times, and messages he sent included threats to kill her or share intimate photos of her.

He would appear at her front door or get into her car as she tried to drive away.

You may also want to watch:

In March this year, police received a report from a member of the public concerned for a woman who was being followed. Officers attended and located the woman, finding her visibly shaken and distressed.

She stated Rasul had followed her round the estate and would not leave her alone.

Rasul was jailed for 2½ years on August 20 after pleading guilty to stalking involving fear of violence.

Det Con Gemma Lobacz, from Hertfordshire Constabulary's Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit, said: "Rasul led a campaign of terror against his victim lasting months.

"During this time she lived on edge not knowing where he would next appear, or fearing that he may even act on his threats and harm or even kill her. No one should have to live like that.

"We were able to build a case against Rasul demonstrating that his behaviour was persistent and unwelcome. In the end, he could no longer deny stalking her. I am pleased that the court recognised the harm he had caused with a significant custodial sentence.

"I would like to thank the victim for her bravery throughout the entire process."

Anyone in Hertfordshire who is affected by domestic abuse can get information and advice at www.hertssunflower.org. Or they can call the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline in confidence for free help, advice and support on 08 088 088 088 (open weekdays 9am-9pm and weekends 9am-4pm).

If you or someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Necklace worn on woman’s wedding day stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police are appealing for anyone who may have come across the necklace to come forward. Pictures: Archant / Herts police

Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in ‘campaign of terror’

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Necklace worn on woman’s wedding day stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police are appealing for anyone who may have come across the necklace to come forward. Pictures: Archant / Herts police

Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in ‘campaign of terror’

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Tom Simmons brings curtain down on Letchworth career in typical style

Letchworth’s final team of the 2019 season before the match with Leverstock Green.

Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in ‘campaign of terror’

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Failings in care at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital led to Hitchin patient’s sepsis death

Michael Langley with his wife Sandra and daughters Sarah and Clair. Picture courtesy of Irwin Mitchell.

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Dino ‘proud of what we achieved’ at Stevenage despite dismissal

Dino Maamria expressed 'sadness' after being dismissed as manager of League Two Stevenage. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists