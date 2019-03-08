Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in 'campaign of terror'

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A Stevenage teenager has been jailed for 2½ years after stalking his former partner in a "campaign of terror".

Danyar Rasul, of Jessop Road, had broken up with his former partner during 2018. But months after the split, the 19-year-old started sending abusive and threatening messages to her via mobile phone and social media.

The woman asked Rasul to stop but he continued. She blocked his number and on several occasions changed her own number.

Rasul even bought new sim cards and changed his number 23 times to avoid being blocked.

He tracked down her new numbers and set up fake social media accounts to continue sending messages.

In a five-day period Rasul called the victim more than 400 times, and messages he sent included threats to kill her or share intimate photos of her.

He would appear at her front door or get into her car as she tried to drive away.

In March this year, police received a report from a member of the public concerned for a woman who was being followed. Officers attended and located the woman, finding her visibly shaken and distressed.

She stated Rasul had followed her round the estate and would not leave her alone.

Rasul was jailed for 2½ years on August 20 after pleading guilty to stalking involving fear of violence.

Det Con Gemma Lobacz, from Hertfordshire Constabulary's Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit, said: "Rasul led a campaign of terror against his victim lasting months.

"During this time she lived on edge not knowing where he would next appear, or fearing that he may even act on his threats and harm or even kill her. No one should have to live like that.

"We were able to build a case against Rasul demonstrating that his behaviour was persistent and unwelcome. In the end, he could no longer deny stalking her. I am pleased that the court recognised the harm he had caused with a significant custodial sentence.

"I would like to thank the victim for her bravery throughout the entire process."

Anyone in Hertfordshire who is affected by domestic abuse can get information and advice at www.hertssunflower.org. Or they can call the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline in confidence for free help, advice and support on 08 088 088 088 (open weekdays 9am-9pm and weekends 9am-4pm).

If you or someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.