Boy, 15, found with stab wound in Stevenage park

PUBLISHED: 13:14 20 February 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Stevenage last night.

A 15-year-old boy is receiving hospital treatment after being found with a stab wound in his leg in Stevenage last night.

At around 9.15pm yesterday a member of the public reported to the police that they had found an injured boy on a bench at St Nicholas Park.

Officers attended the scene and the boy was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information. Det Insp Graeme Walsingham said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at the moments and officers are currently following many lines of enquiry.

“It is believed that there may have been an altercation nearby.

“The boy was allegedly walking home from a friend’s house in the Great Ashby area.

“The park is well used by dog walkers, so I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and thinks they may have witnessed the incident – or the events leading up to it – to contact us.”

Anyone who was in that area around this time or has any information which could help the investigation should contact Herts police on 101 or report online at www.herts.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference number 41/16528/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the charity’s online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

