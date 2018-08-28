Road closed as dangerous metal panels removed from Stevenage high rise

Emergency services attended the Holiday Inn in Stevenage when two metal panels were hanging dangerously loose from the top of the building. Picture: Jeremy Williams Archant

Metal panels were hanging dangerously from the top of a high-rise building in Stevenage yesterday evening, causing a road closure and disruption for drivers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews were called to the Holiday Inn in St Georges Way at about 4.20pm and were quickly joined by the police, who assisted with traffic control.

The road had to be closed for safety reasons, and so that the aerial ladder platform could be used to remove the panels.

The road was reopened at 6.12pm.