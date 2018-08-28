Road closed as dangerous metal panels removed from Stevenage high rise
PUBLISHED: 12:50 01 February 2019
Archant
Metal panels were hanging dangerously from the top of a high-rise building in Stevenage yesterday evening, causing a road closure and disruption for drivers.
Fire crews were called to the Holiday Inn in St Georges Way at about 4.20pm and were quickly joined by the police, who assisted with traffic control.
The road had to be closed for safety reasons, and so that the aerial ladder platform could be used to remove the panels.
The road was reopened at 6.12pm.