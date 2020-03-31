Advanced search

Stevenage car park closure sparks online outrage

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 April 2020

Active Fitness's car park in question in North Road, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Active Fitness's car park in question in North Road, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A number of members of a Stevenage fitness club have criticised the decision to close the gym’s car park – which they say was being used by NHS staff and volunteers at Lister Hospital.

The collective of long–standing Active Fitness members, who do not wish to be named, have slammed senior figures at Stevenage Sports Club Ltd – who shut off their car park from the public last week.

An array of social media posts circulated online, with comments criticising the decision to close the car park.

In an email sent to the Comet, one member said: “While the majority of us were out clapping the NHS on Thursday night in appreciation and are supporting them in any manner possible, the rugby club barricaded the parking facility.

“It [the car park] was providing nurses and doctors with a free place to park very close to the hospital.

You may also want to watch:

“As the gym has closed, it would not have been difficult to embrace a charitable stance and let them park temporarily to ease the burden when the car park has no use at all.”

The car park in question is owned by Stevenage Sports Club Limited, not Active Fitness, Lister Tennis Club or Stevenage RFC who all share the facilities.

Steve Mudd, one of the club’s directors and chair of Stevenage Town RFC, has defended SSC’s decision – arguing his main concern was to keep the site safe and secure while the gym remains empty during the national lockdown.

He says the club already provide secure parking for vetted and approved “essential” NHS staff, and says the club have been in contact with NHS Estates – who oversee the NHS’s property and facilities management – on the matter.

Steve said: “My main concerns are ensuring the site is safe and secure as are most businesses that lay empty during this crisis. We have already experienced suspicious unauthorised people on site, who had nothing to do with NHS staff.

“Quite apart from the difficulties of managing what was an open site during lockdown, there are obvious health and safety concerns as well as insurance matters to consider.

“This has become of great concern, to the point we’re not sure we can keep the secure parking available without specialist help and the possibility that our insurance may not cover this provision.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Hitchin teenagers face common assault charges after ‘coughing in faces’ of elderly couple

A 19 year-old, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old will face charges in court. Picture: Joe Giddens

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Police launch reappeal for Letchworth man missing for nearly a month

42-year-old Luke Hoseason was last seen in Baldock on March 4. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Hitchin teenagers face common assault charges after ‘coughing in faces’ of elderly couple

A 19 year-old, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old will face charges in court. Picture: Joe Giddens

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Police launch reappeal for Letchworth man missing for nearly a month

42-year-old Luke Hoseason was last seen in Baldock on March 4. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage car park closure sparks online outrage

Active Fitness's car park in question in North Road, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Herts police commissioner hails ‘excellent reaction’ to lockdown laws with police yet to issue a fine in the county

Herts PCC David Lloyd has commended police for striking the 'right tone' amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Herts police

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to tackle Covid-19 leaves pregnant women anxious over births

A visitor ban at Stevenage's Lister Hospital in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus means pregnant women are facing scans, triage and assessments alone, and new mums face ward stays with their newborns without the support of their partners. Picture: Pexels

Founder of Stevenage’s People for People community group appeals for help to keep going

Kenny Arnold, founder of Stevenage's People for People, is appealing for help during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Hubbard
Drive 24