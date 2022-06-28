Our sporting stars celebrated with museum exhibition

Stevenage Thomas Hampson won the Olympic Gold medal in the 800 meters at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 1932 - Credit: Courtesy of Stevenage Museum

Residents of Stevenage can find out more about the history of sporting excellence that the town has nurtured with the launch of a new exhibition by the town’s Mayor at Stevenage Museum, opening this Saturday (July 2).

As a new town, the area was planned to encourage sports and leisure and included swimming pools, cricket and golf clubs and an athletics track at Ridlins Park.

Thomas Hampson on the podium - Credit: Courtesy of Stevenage Museum

Many of the new businesses that invested in Stevenage opened sports and social clubs and the Development Corporation provided help for the town’s existing football, cricket, rugby and hockey clubs.

The launch also offered the opportunity to meet Paul Fry, the author of the book which inspired the exhibition, as well as some of the inspirational sportspeople who feature in the exhibition, try your hand at cup stacking, netball and more.

The exhibition runs until September 17.

Stevenage Museum is open Wednesday to Friday 10am to 4.30pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

For more details, email museum@stevenage.gov.uk or call 01438 218881