Stevenage running club turn blue for Mind in Mid Herts

World Mental Health Day: Fairlands Valley Spartans members have been wearing blue this week to raise money for Mind in Mid Herts, following a similar initiative earlier in the year for their chosen charity for 2019. Picture: FVS Archant

A Stevenage running club is raising funds for Mind in Mid Herts this week to mark World Mental Health Day.

Fairlands Valley Spartans members have been turning up to club sessions wearing blue to support the cause, after it was chosen as its charity of the year.

The club's chairwoman Sophie Cowan says the two go hand in hand, as increasing numbers of studies show that running is beneficial to mental health as well as physical health. The Spartans will also be raising money for Mind in Mid Herts when the 35th Stevenage Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3.

The two-lap 13.1-mile race starts and finishes on the track at Ridlins and goes along Gresley Way, through Fairlands Valley Park, across the Showground and along Broadhall Way. It is not too late to sign up - visit activetrainingworld.co.uk/events/2019/11/03/Stevenagehalf to enter and find out more about the route.