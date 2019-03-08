Advanced search

Gallery

Fascinated by space? Discover the Stevenage centre where you can meet Mars Rover prototype Bridget

PUBLISHED: 15:36 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 11 October 2019

Visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space. Picture: DANNY LOO

Visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A Stevenage discovery centre has officially opened its doors with a sell-out family event called Space Saturday.

Visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space. Picture: DANNY LOOVisitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space. Picture: DANNY LOO

The STEM Discovery Centre, based on the site of Airbus's ExoMars Rover project in Gunnels Wood Road, aims to bring to life the wonders of space through a range of interactive activities.

For the first time, Bridget, the original prototype of the ExoMars Rover, will be on display.

The STEM Discovery Centre - formerly known as the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space - is an education facility developed in partnership with North Hertfordshire College and Airbus which aims to inspire young people to consider a career in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space. Picture: DANNY LOOVisitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space. Picture: DANNY LOO

Since the centre opened in May 2017 it has welcomed more than 1,500 visitors and hosted around 200 primary and secondary schools - and the new name marks the next phase in the centre's development.

The team of STEM experts plan to widen the range of activities available, which will include new online learning resources funded by the UK Space Agency.

Employers from Stevenage's world-class science and engineering hub are also being encouraged to develop partnerships so they can share their knowledge and expertise in an educational setting.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space centre. Picture: DANNY LOOStevenage MP Stephen McPartland with visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland said: "Here in Stevenage we are fortunate to have a globally significant cluster of science and engineering industries on our doorstep. If we are going to maintain our competitiveness over the long term, we need to build a successful skills pipeline and engage young people at an early age.

"That is why the work of the centre matters and I would urge STEM-related employers in Stevenage to look at how they can support this fantastic enterprise and help develop the next generation of talent."

You may also want to watch:

Centre manager Michelle Fearn added: "We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 2½ years. We are one of the few dedicated STEM educational centres in the country and offer an imaginative, inspiring programme of events which has garnered brilliant feedback from the schools who have visited us.

"We're so excited as we embark on the next phase of our journey, and look to build our reputation as one of the best STEM education centres in the UK."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland (centre) with CEO of Hart Learning Group Kit Davies (second from right) and visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space centre. Picture: DANNY LOOStevenage MP Stephen McPartland (centre) with CEO of Hart Learning Group Kit Davies (second from right) and visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mar Rover prototype “Bridget” on display to visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space. Picture: DANNY LOOMar Rover prototype “Bridget” on display to visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space centre. Picture: DANNY LOOStevenage MP Stephen McPartland with visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage family’s plea to bring body of former Lister Hospital worker home after freak campervan tragedy

The Stevenage family of Angie Dowsett has launched a GoFundMe page to bring her home after the 56-year-old died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in Le Mans, France. Picture: Dowsett family

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Body found in woods near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Police have confirmed that the body discovered in woodland near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Pictures: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Body found in woodland near Stevenage is female, Herts police confirm

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Most Read

Stevenage family’s plea to bring body of former Lister Hospital worker home after freak campervan tragedy

The Stevenage family of Angie Dowsett has launched a GoFundMe page to bring her home after the 56-year-old died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in Le Mans, France. Picture: Dowsett family

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Body found in woods near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Police have confirmed that the body discovered in woodland near Stevenage is murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Pictures: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Body found in woodland near Stevenage is female, Herts police confirm

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Latest from the The Comet

Fascinated by space? Discover the Stevenage centre where you can meet Mars Rover prototype Bridget

Visitors to the Space Saturday event at the Airbus Foundation Discovery Space. Picture: DANNY LOO

Joy Morgan’s mum can ‘say goodbye properly’ after murdered Hatfield student’s body found

Joy Morgans mum Carol said she can now say goodbye properly after a body found in woodland near Stevenage was confirmed as the murdered Hatfield student. Picture: Herts police

A1(M) crash near Welwyn causes long delays this morning

Traffic conditions on the A1(M) have returned to normal after a crash this morning near Junction 6 for Welwyn. Picture: Archant

Thatched-roof home in Codicote damaged by fire again

The thatched roof of Node Court in Codicote caught alight overnight. Picture: Sean Comerford

Motorists - watch out for Hertfordshire’s deer!

There are fallow and muntjac deer in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists