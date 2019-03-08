Solicitors based in Stevenage and Letchworth to celebrate centenary in style

Heckford Norton Solicitors are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. Picture: Alex Graham Archant

A law firm based in Stevenage and Letchworth is set to celebrate its 100th birthday this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heckford Norton Solicitors, which has been based in the Old Town since 1958, were first founded in Letchworth Garden City in 1919 by Harry Heckford.

Following a merger with Rex Norton, the firm's name, Heckford Norton, was born.

You may also want to watch:

The team has been based at Tudor House, Letchmore Road since 1958, in an historic building with more than 500 years of history itself.

Over the years, the firm has supported many charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Jeans for Genes, Will Aid and The Alzheimer's Society.

As the Partner in charge of the Stevenage office, Alex Graham was quick to praise the firm's clients for their long-standing support.

He said: "It has been a pleasure to serve the community of Hertfordshire for 100 years. I thank all of our clients for their continued support."

To find out more about the services Heckford Norton offer, visit heckfordnorton.co.uk