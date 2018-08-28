Gallery
Stevenage snow day in pictures
PUBLISHED: 11:35 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 01 February 2019
©2019 Archant
Families in Stevenage have been out enjoying the snow at Fairlands Valley Park this morning.
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
We woke up to white blankets of fluffy snow this morning, and many have getting some sledging and snowball fights in at the park.
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
The snow fell throughout the night, with more light snow expected to hit this afternoon.
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
From 1pm today until 11am tomorrow, there will be a yellow weather warning for ice in place.
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Send your snow pictures to news@thecomet.net.
Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Children enjoying the snow at St Nicholas park in Stevenage. Picture: Kerry Lee
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO