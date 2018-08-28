Gallery

Stevenage snow day in pictures

Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Families in Stevenage have been out enjoying the snow at Fairlands Valley Park this morning.

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

We woke up to white blankets of fluffy snow this morning, and many have getting some sledging and snowball fights in at the park.

The snow fell throughout the night, with more light snow expected to hit this afternoon.

From 1pm today until 11am tomorrow, there will be a yellow weather warning for ice in place.

Send your snow pictures to news@thecomet.net.

Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Children enjoying the snow at St Nicholas park in Stevenage. Picture: Kerry Lee Children enjoying the snow at St Nicholas park in Stevenage. Picture: Kerry Lee

