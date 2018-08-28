Advanced search

Stevenage snow day in pictures

PUBLISHED: 11:35 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 01 February 2019

Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Families in Stevenage have been out enjoying the snow at Fairlands Valley Park this morning.

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

We woke up to white blankets of fluffy snow this morning, and many have getting some sledging and snowball fights in at the park.

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

The snow fell throughout the night, with more light snow expected to hit this afternoon.

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

From 1pm today until 11am tomorrow, there will be a yellow weather warning for ice in place.

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Send your snow pictures to news@thecomet.net.

Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Aria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOAria Bunyan, two, sledging at Fairland Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Children enjoying the snow at St Nicholas park in Stevenage. Picture: Kerry LeeChildren enjoying the snow at St Nicholas park in Stevenage. Picture: Kerry Lee

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOOSnow in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Topic Tags:

Show Job Lists