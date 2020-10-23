Mother and baby discharged from hospital after Stevenage crash

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a police car was involved in a collision in Six Hills Way. Picture: Supplied Archant

A mother and baby and two police officers have been discharged from hospital following a crash in Stevenage yesterday.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and information following the collision, which happened shortly after midday.

A police car and a grey Vauxhall Meriva were involved in the crash at the junction of Six Hills Way and Colestrete.

Four people – a woman and her baby who were travelling in the Vauxhall and two police officers – were taken to hospital.

The baby did not sustain any injuries and the mother and two officers were discharged with minor injuries.

Sergeant Andy McLennan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or anyone who has information about the collision to get in touch.

“Did you see the collision or the events leading up to it? Please let us know.

“I am particularly keen to trace the occupants of a vehicle which turned right from Six Hills Way into Colestrete, and a van which was following this vehicle and then carried on down Six Hills Way towards the town centre.

“If this was you please get in touch as you might have vital information that will help our investigation.

“Finally, I’d like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and might have caught what happened on dash cam.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at andrew.mclennan@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk quoting ISR 319 of 22 October.”

As a matter of course, the incident has been referred to the force’s Professional Standards Department.

