Stevenage sisters donate their hair to charity to make wigs for children with hair loss

PUBLISHED: 11:25 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 14 February 2020

Annie and Katelyn Parry have donated their hair to the Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children or young people suffering hair loss. Picture: Courtesy of Charlotte Parry.

Annie and Katelyn Parry have donated their hair to the Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children or young people suffering hair loss. Picture: Courtesy of Charlotte Parry.

Two sisters have had their long locks chopped so they can donate their hair to a charity that makes wigs for children and young people with hair loss.

Annie Parry, five, and her sister Katelyn, eight, are pupils at Stevenage's Peartree Spring Primary School and have donated their hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Annie, who had 10 inches of hair cut off, said: "I wanted to get my hair cut for children who are really poorly, so they can have some nice hair."

Katelyn, who had 11 inches cut off, added: "I wanted my hair cut for the Little Princess Trust because I want a very ill child without hair to have a nice wig."

Their mum, Charlotte, said: "Our family is so proud of their selfless decision to have their hair cut for such a good cause.

"The girls cannot wait for their hair to grow back so they can donate it again."

For more on the charity, visit littleprincesses.org.uk

