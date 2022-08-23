Sisters take on Shine Night Walk as dad battles cancer

Clare (left) and Amy took on Cancer Research UK's Shine Night Walk as their dad Dave battles bowel cancer - Credit: Courtesy of Cancer Research UK

Two sisters took part in Cancer Research UK's Shine Night Walk on Friday, raising more than £1,400 for the charity as their dad battles bowel cancer.

Clare Cade, from Stevenage, and her sister Amy Goble, who lives in Worthing, took part in the 10km challenge in Brighton, where participants were encouraged to wear fairy lights, glow sticks and luminous clothes or face paints during the night, as a symbol of bringing light to the dark days of cancer.

They were inspired to take part in the event by their dad, Dave Bryant, who is currently in treatment for bowel cancer.

Amy, 30, said: “Dad was diagnosed last year in April. He’s someone we really, really love and care about and we felt helpless.

“We can’t take the cancer away but when we found out about Shine, we felt we could take back a little bit of control by doing something proactive which would help other people, supporting the research and help people get through Cancer Research UK."

Dave, 61, who lives in Hertfordshire, had radiotherapy and chemotherapy last year. By Christmas things were looking positive and Dave moved to three-monthly reviews. But at the first review, it became clear the cancer was coming back.

“They found cancer in his liver, so he had to have more intensive chemo, starting immediately,” said Amy.

He had to remain in hospital for five weeks and then caught a blood infection which has kept him there even longer.

Doctors have had to temporarily stop the cancer treatment while he takes antibiotics for the infection.

Clare, 28, said: "This is my way of giving back and showing my dad how much I love him. The money we raised will go towards helping scientists find a cure for a cancer which affects so many people's lives."

Amy and Clare have raised £1,400, with support from family and friends.

Clare said: “Our family experience means we understand the importance of Cancer Research UK’s work all too clearly.

“We’re grateful to have more precious time with Dad, so we want to do what we can to help create better treatments."

Brighton is the first of 19 locations across the UK hosting a Shine Night Walk in 2022. To enter, or volunteer to help set up or marshal a walk, visit shinewalk.org.