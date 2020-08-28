Witness appeal launched after Stevenage stabbing

A witness appeal has been launched following a stabbing in Stevenage yesterday afternoon.

A 19-year-old man suffered a laceration to his lower leg during the incident in Sish Lane.

He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police were called just after 2.30pm, and cordons were in place in Sish Lane, including the underpass and a section of pavement, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Det Insp Graeme Walsingham said: “Officers were quickly on the scene and two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“A 17-year-old boy remains in police custody while a 16-year-old boy has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

“We know that Sish Lane was busy with traffic at the time of the offence. If you saw what happened and have not yet spoken to police please get in touch. If you were in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle please check the footage to see if you have captured anything that could be used as evidence.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police online at herts.police.uk/Report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 421 of August 27.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.