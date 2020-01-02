Woman hospitalised following altercation in Stevenage

A woman has been treated for her injuries in hospital following an incident between a group of people in Stevenage yesterday evening.

Police were called at around 7.45pm to reports of an altercation in Sish Lane.

A woman in her 40s sustained an injury to her eye during the incident and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/243/20.