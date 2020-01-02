Advanced search

Woman hospitalised following altercation in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 10:21 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 02 January 2020

A woman in her 40s remains in hospital with an injury to her eye following an altercation in Stevenage

A woman in her 40s remains in hospital with an injury to her eye following an altercation in Stevenage

Archant

A woman has been treated for her injuries in hospital following an incident between a group of people in Stevenage yesterday evening.

Police were called at around 7.45pm to reports of an altercation in Sish Lane.

You may also want to watch:

A woman in her 40s sustained an injury to her eye during the incident and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/243/20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Go-ahead for 85 new homes on former site of Stevenage school

A resolution to grant planning permission for 85 new homes in Stevenage was made at a planning meetin, and will see new homes in Webb Rise. Picture: Google

CCTV appeal launched after Stevenage Old Town taxi assault

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an assault they are investigating in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Borough Council promises answers to leaseholders’ questions over major refurb of 550 flat blocks

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.

Hamilton star Giles Terera hails Stevenage influence after New Year MBE honour

The 43-year-old actor won an Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical last year. Picture: Pamela Raith

Woman hospitalised following altercation in Stevenage

A woman in her 40s remains in hospital with an injury to her eye following an altercation in Stevenage

Most Read

Go-ahead for 85 new homes on former site of Stevenage school

A resolution to grant planning permission for 85 new homes in Stevenage was made at a planning meetin, and will see new homes in Webb Rise. Picture: Google

CCTV appeal launched after Stevenage Old Town taxi assault

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an assault they are investigating in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Borough Council promises answers to leaseholders’ questions over major refurb of 550 flat blocks

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.

Hamilton star Giles Terera hails Stevenage influence after New Year MBE honour

The 43-year-old actor won an Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical last year. Picture: Pamela Raith

Woman hospitalised following altercation in Stevenage

A woman in her 40s remains in hospital with an injury to her eye following an altercation in Stevenage

Latest from the The Comet

Hertfordshire commuters hit by 2.7 per cent rail fare rise

Commuters will pay as much as £100 more for a season ticket in 2020. Picture: Archant

Woman hospitalised following altercation in Stevenage

A woman in her 40s remains in hospital with an injury to her eye following an altercation in Stevenage

Firefighters busy across Hertfordshire on New Year’s Day

Firefighters were called out to fires across Hertfordshire on New Year's Day. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Review of the Year 2019: December

Karen raised £11,000 for Garden House Hospice Care, which will fund a cuddle bed in memory of her husband Alan. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Stevenage’s team of the decade

Who did Dan Mountney pick in his CometSport Stevenage Team of the Decade? Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists