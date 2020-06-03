Stevenage clock tower lit purple in support of Black Lives Matter movement

The clock tower in Stevenage town centre was illuminated in purple last night, in a striking sign of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds of other landmarks across the UK were given similar treatment last night, including city halls, libraries and civic centres in Norwich, Liverpool, Birmingham and London.

The move comes amid global horror at the killing of US citizen George Floyd in Minneapolis, with Black Lives Matter protests occuring across the world.

Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, tweeted: “Tonight we lit up the clock tower in purple in memory of George Floyd and all the people that have lost their lives to racism.

“In our town where ‘The heart of a town lies in its people’ that means ALL its people and we will shout along with all our brothers and sisters in the US, the UK & around the world that Black Lives Matter!”