Prolific Stevenage shoplifter jailed for 10 months

A "prolific" shoplifter from Stevenage has been jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

David Delancy appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, February 3, where he pleaded guilty to six counts of shoplifting and one count of burglary, all in Stevenage.

The 44-year-old admitted to the theft of meat from The Coopers Inn and Sainsbury's - both in Magpie Crescent - The Co-op stores in Shephall and the Oval, theft of alcohol from B&M Bargains in London Road, and burglary, also at The Coopers Inn.

All of the offences took place in November and December last year, and a total of £1,000 worth of meat was stolen.

He was sentenced to two months concurrent for five of the shoplifting offences, a further two months for another shoplifting offence, and six months for the burglary.

DC Ben Swapp, who investigated the case, said: "Delancy is a prolific offender, who targeted a number of different shops and businesses across the town.

"We hope that his arrest and sentence gives the local shop and business owners some peace of mind, and shows that we take offences of this nature very seriously."

If you need to report a shoplift or theft, you can do so online at socsi.in/4U0As, speak to an operator in the police Communications Room at socsi.in/vWssR, or call the non-emergency contact number 101.