Advanced search

Prolific Stevenage shoplifter jailed for 10 months

PUBLISHED: 12:16 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 11 February 2020

David Delancy has been jailed for ten months. Picture: Archant

David Delancy has been jailed for ten months. Picture: Archant

Archant

A "prolific" shoplifter from Stevenage has been jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

David Delancy appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, February 3, where he pleaded guilty to six counts of shoplifting and one count of burglary, all in Stevenage.

The 44-year-old admitted to the theft of meat from The Coopers Inn and Sainsbury's - both in Magpie Crescent - The Co-op stores in Shephall and the Oval, theft of alcohol from B&M Bargains in London Road, and burglary, also at The Coopers Inn.

You may also want to watch:

All of the offences took place in November and December last year, and a total of £1,000 worth of meat was stolen.

He was sentenced to two months concurrent for five of the shoplifting offences, a further two months for another shoplifting offence, and six months for the burglary.

DC Ben Swapp, who investigated the case, said: "Delancy is a prolific offender, who targeted a number of different shops and businesses across the town.

"We hope that his arrest and sentence gives the local shop and business owners some peace of mind, and shows that we take offences of this nature very seriously."

If you need to report a shoplift or theft, you can do so online at socsi.in/4U0As, speak to an operator in the police Communications Room at socsi.in/vWssR, or call the non-emergency contact number 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage councillors raise fears over A1(M) ‘smart’ motorway plans

Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage councillors raise fears over A1(M) ‘smart’ motorway plans

Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Prolific Stevenage shoplifter jailed for 10 months

David Delancy has been jailed for ten months. Picture: Archant

North Hertfordshire Minority Ethnic Forum ‘stand together’ in post-Brexit solidarity event

North Herts Minority Ethnic Forum hosted the event at Hitchin's Unity Hall last week. Picture: NHMEF

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council
Drive 24