Advanced search

Stevenage ‘to stand in solidarity’ with black community at peaceful vigil this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:44 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 05 June 2020

A peaceful vigil will be held at King George V field on Sunday. Picture: BeMe

A peaceful vigil will be held at King George V field on Sunday. Picture: BeMe

Archant

A vigil for residents to stand in solidarity with the black community is being held in Stevenage on Sunday.

Protests have swept the globe amid outcry at the killing of George Floyd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PAProtests have swept the globe amid outcry at the killing of George Floyd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

The Black Ethnic Minority Empowerment group (BeMe) has organised a peaceful vigil at King George V field, in response to global outrage at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

People of all different backgrounds and identities are welcome on Sunday, as BeMe hopes the town will “unite as allies, friends and members of one community.”

A number of peaceful protests have already been organised in Hertfordshire, including a gathering at Windmill Hill in Hitchin, on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

BeMe is a newly formed organisation in Stevenage with the aim of serving as a support network to the town’s black community.

Getrude Acheampong, founder of Black Women in Business Awards – and member of BeMe – said: “Our purpose is to be the official group representing the community and working in partnership with the local authorities, businesses, schools and various other agencies.

“We want to preserve values, traditions and highlight cultural history through innovative projects to empower our diverse community.

“We hope to see you on Sunday, June 7 at King George V field, between 4-5pm.

“This is a demonstration of peace, love and solidarity – please abide by social distancing measures.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Black Lives Matter protest coming to Hitchin this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised in Westmill, Hitchin following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Most Read

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Black Lives Matter protest coming to Hitchin this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised in Westmill, Hitchin following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage ‘to stand in solidarity’ with black community at peaceful vigil this weekend

A peaceful vigil will be held at King George V field on Sunday. Picture: BeMe

‘We are back open, pop in and say hello’ – Letchworth businesses ready to reopen

A number of businesses will be reopening on Monday, June 15. Picture: Letchworth BID

Face coverings to become mandatory on public transport, Welwyn Hatfield MP announces

Face coverings will become mandatory on public transport by June 15. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

NHS Test and Trace will help us get life back on track

Work continues on the NHS Covid-19 app following a successful rollout on the Isle of Wight Picture: contributed

Black Lives Matter protest coming to Hitchin this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised in Westmill, Hitchin following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens
Drive 24