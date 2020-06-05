Stevenage ‘to stand in solidarity’ with black community at peaceful vigil this weekend

A peaceful vigil will be held at King George V field on Sunday. Picture: BeMe Archant

A vigil for residents to stand in solidarity with the black community is being held in Stevenage on Sunday.

Protests have swept the globe amid outcry at the killing of George Floyd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Protests have swept the globe amid outcry at the killing of George Floyd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

The Black Ethnic Minority Empowerment group (BeMe) has organised a peaceful vigil at King George V field, in response to global outrage at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

People of all different backgrounds and identities are welcome on Sunday, as BeMe hopes the town will “unite as allies, friends and members of one community.”

A number of peaceful protests have already been organised in Hertfordshire, including a gathering at Windmill Hill in Hitchin, on Saturday.

BeMe is a newly formed organisation in Stevenage with the aim of serving as a support network to the town’s black community.

Getrude Acheampong, founder of Black Women in Business Awards – and member of BeMe – said: “Our purpose is to be the official group representing the community and working in partnership with the local authorities, businesses, schools and various other agencies.

“We want to preserve values, traditions and highlight cultural history through innovative projects to empower our diverse community.

“We hope to see you on Sunday, June 7 at King George V field, between 4-5pm.

“This is a demonstration of peace, love and solidarity – please abide by social distancing measures.”