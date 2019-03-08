Seasons in Stevenage High Street announces closure

The store has said it's taken the opportunity to 'bow out graciously' following the closure of Waitrose, which was based opposite the independent store. Picture: Georgia Barrow Archant

An independent homeware and gift shop in Stevenage High Street has announced it will "bow out graciously" following the closure of Waitrose on Sunday.

Seaons Home & Gift store in Stevenage High Street has taken the decision to close following the closure of Waitrose. Picture: Georgia Barrow Seaons Home & Gift store in Stevenage High Street has taken the decision to close following the closure of Waitrose. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Seasons - which sells a range of homeware, ladies fashion, accessories and gifts - arrived in the Old Town directly opposite the supermarket 4½ years ago, but announced on its Facebook page on Monday that it would be closing its doors.

The post said: "We would like to thank all of our wonderful and loyal customers for supporting us while we tackled the ever-changing landscape of the retail sector.

"Our most recent venutre into ladies clothing saw such a positive uplift in trade, we truly saw a long-term future for Seasons on the Old Town High Street.

"However, with the departure of Waitrose and the uncertainty of the Post Office, we took the opportunity to close while we are trading at an all-time high.

"This may sound strange to some, but it meant we could leave the High Street knowing the decision was entirely our own - and not a decision that was forced on us because of circumstances out of our control.

"Although situations like this can be seen as negative, a welcome prospect was presented to us that signalled our opportunity to bow out graciously. We can celebrate in the knowledge that we ran a profitable and successful business until our last day and treat our decision to depart as a positive outcome.

"Our parting words are that we truly believe in the dedicated traders of our High Street. This is not a tale of doom for the future of the Old Town, however, these words should act as a reminder to the challenges independent businessess face."

The store, located at 57 High Street, will be closed until Friday at 10am - when the closing down sale, offering 50 per cent off, will begin.

Reflecting on the news with a post on Facebook, the Stevenage Old Town Business & Community Partnership wrote: "So sad to see another member set to close on our High Street, we will miss you.

"This is a timely reminder to #shoplocal in your favourite business while you still can, as you never know how long they will be around for whatever reason. All the best to team Seasons for what the future may hold."