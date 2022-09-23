Stevenage science park joins innovative recycling scheme

Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst has become the first science park in the UK to sign up to the Warp It reuse platform.

This is a scheme which allows companies and other organisations to donate unneeded lab and office equipment, and receive the equipment they do need.

Desks, filing cabinets, refrigerators and stationery are just some of the items available for reuse.

The science park, located off Gunnels Wood Road, is home to 40 companies including many biotech start-ups.

Dr Sally Ann Forsyth, CEO of Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst, said that Warp is a way to help those companies “make the most of their lab budgets and save valuable resources from going to landfill.”

According to Daniel O’Connor, founder of Warp It, the organisation “has already prevented over four million kilograms of waste from going to landfill and saved organisations over £30 million.”