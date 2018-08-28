Stevenage schools unveil anti-knife crime films at red carpet screening

Winners of the Stevenage Operation Edge, Marriotts School with Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert (left), mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley and mayoress councillor Laurie Chester. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Films made by students from schools across Stevenage about the impact of knife crime were unveiled and judged at a red carpet screening yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert congratulates the schools who took part in Stevenage Operation Edge 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert congratulates the schools who took part in Stevenage Operation Edge 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

As part of Herts police’s anti-knife crime initiative Operation Edge, The Barclay School, Barnwell School, Marriotts School, The Thomas Alleyne Academy and The John Henry Newman Catholic School all made films, which were screened at Stevenage’s Cineworld.

Students were given the task of making an educational film, no more than five minutes long, which could be shown at other schools to inform young people about the dangers of knife crime.

A panel of judges – which included film composer David Arnold and actor Kevin Whately of Inspector Morse fame – chose Marriotts as the winners, describing their film as: “A thought-provoking and dramatic film, cinematically shot with well introduced characters and a powerful ending – capturing the impact and unintended consequences of carrying a knife.”

Barnwell finished runner-up with their “visually gripping style of filmmaking, clear and well produced, telling the story in a contemporary fashion through the use of engaging on-screen graphics”.

Winners of the Stevenage Operation Edge, Marriotts School are presented their prize by mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley and Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert. Picture: DANNY LOO Winners of the Stevenage Operation Edge, Marriotts School are presented their prize by mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley and Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert. Picture: DANNY LOO

Speaking after the event, Stevenage Neighbourhood Inspector Simon Tabert – who is behind the Operation Edge initiative – said: “We wanted to do something where the students were the ones spreading the message to their peers.

“Everyone has a part to play in keeping our communities safe and one of the most influential groups are the young people themselves.

“Their messages will be some of the strongest and I am delighted with the enthusiasm shown by the schools who embraced this project.

“The judges were impressed by the standard of all of the entries and I hope we will be able to use these films further as part of our ongoing work to tackle knife crime.”

Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert congratulates the schools who took part in Stevenage Operation Edge 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert congratulates the schools who took part in Stevenage Operation Edge 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage’s chief inspector, Alicia Shaw, added: “I would like to thank the schools for their enthusiasm, Cineworld for creating an amazing atmosphere through the use of their facilities, and the local councillors for their donations which funded the project.

“The standard of filmmaking was exceptionally high, and the students portrayed powerful on-screen messages.”

Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert and mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley announce the winners of the Stevenage Operation Edge film to the crowd. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert and mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley announce the winners of the Stevenage Operation Edge film to the crowd. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert and mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley announce the winners of the Stevenage Operation Edge film. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert and mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley announce the winners of the Stevenage Operation Edge film. Picture: DANNY LOO