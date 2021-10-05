Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Duped Stevenage schools sent out COVID-19 anti-vax letter

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 1:59 PM October 5, 2021   
The Nobel School in Stevenage has confirmed it distributed the hoax Covid-19 letter

The Nobel School in Stevenage has confirmed it distributed the hoax Covid-19 letter unwittingly. - Credit: Google Maps / Supplied

A school in Stevenage has confirmed it unwittingly distributed hoax COVID-19 vaccine consent letters, which aim to spread anti-vaccine messages, and parents at another school say they have received them too.

Headteachers across the country have been sent a 'consent checklist' with a fake NHS logo. It is presented as a consent form with information to be sent to parents ahead of pupils being given COVID-19 vaccinations, but includes a series of negative claims about the risks of vaccinations to young people.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been offered to pupils aged 12 to 15 across the UK this term.

The Nobel School in Stevenage has confirmed it distributed the hoax letter unwittingly, and parents at the town's Barclay Academy also say they received the fake consent form - which the Comet has seen.

One Barclay parent said: "Whoever sent that out without reading it has made a massive error of judgement. It could potentially sway someone's decision on whether to let their child have the jab. It's very serious indeed."

Copy of a COVID-19 vaccine hoax letter sent to schools

Stevenage parents have received hoax COVID-19 vaccine consent letters, containing anti-vaccine messages, from their children's schools. - Credit: Archant

Another said: "I’m extremely concerned and shocked. It carries a very strong anti-vax message."

Corrina Reeder, assistant headteacher at The Nobel, said: "Last week, we received an email purporting to be from the Childhood Vaccines Team. Like many other schools, we passed this on to the relevant parents. Within a few hours we were made aware of the provenance of this email, and therefore contacted our parents, immediately asking them to disregard it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Survey results in for High Street parking debate
  2. 2 Air ambulance and police attend incident in Hitchin
  3. 3 David Carrick in court: Met Police officer accused of hotel date rape
  1. 4 David Carrick: Serving police officer charged with rape
  2. 5 Urgent enquiry into special needs funding after allocation runs out in Stevenage
  3. 6 Letchworth law firm rebrands as it expands to support more businesses
  4. 7 'This is history - Part Two!' Liam Gallagher talks about his Knebworth Park June 2022 gig
  5. 8 Remains found on building site identified as missing veteran
  6. 9 How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show
  7. 10 The lost history of Hitchin's pillboxes

Barclay Academy has not responded to our request for comment.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Everybody in the school system is already working under huge pressure. One of these pressures is the fact a large number of pupils have caught COVID and are absent from school – the very thing the vaccination programme is designed to address.

“We appeal for those behind these fake consent forms to stop circulating them.”

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Misinformation about the vaccine is dangerous and costs lives. We are continuing to do everything we can, working with local authorities and our NHS, to counter the spread of untruths with public information that is grounded in science and facts."

Herts Live
Coronavirus
NHS
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Missing Royal Marine veteran John Dick from Letchworth found dead

Herts Live

Missing veteran John Dick found dead after 10-month disappearance

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Letchworth marine veteran John Dick who was found dead after disappearing 10 months ago

Herts Live

£10,000 raised in 24 hours for funeral of marine veteran John Dick

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The plans for a new development off Turnpike Lane, Ickleford Credit

Planning

Homes to be built on Green Belt land after inspector overrules council

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
An arrest has been made following reports of harassment in Stevenage and Preston

Herts Live

Offensive weapon arrest after altercation in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon