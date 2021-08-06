Minibus donated to children with learning difficulties

Published: 11:48 AM August 6, 2021 Updated: 11:49 AM August 6, 2021

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss presented a specially-adapted minibus to Greenside School in Stevenage. - Credit: Lord's Taverners

A school for children with learning difficulties in Stevenage recently received a specially-adapted minibus from Herts Lord-Lieutenant Robert Voss.

Greenside School has 160 pupils aged two to 19 years who have severe or profound learning difficulties, and headteacher Dave Victor said: “Everyone at Greenside School is thrilled with our new Lord’s Taverners minibus.





“Our nine-seater, fully accessible vehicle will ensure that our students can access a range of facilities throughout Stevenage and beyond."

The Lord’s Taverners disability sports charity works across 39 regions including Hertfordshire. The charity has been providing minibuses to SEN schools since 1976.

Mike Keith, chair of Hertfordshire Lord’s Taverners, said “We are pleased to help Greenside and other SEN Schools with equipment which enhances the lives of the students."