Stevenage school pupils take part in national Great Big Art Exhibition
- Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School
Schools across Stevenage have been taking part in the national Great Big Art Exhibition, celebrating diverse creative talent and promoting unity during the pandemic.
Each fortnight, an artist nominates a theme - Angel of the North sculptor Antony Gormley chose animals as the first topic - and people get creative with whatever they have to hand, resulting in paintings, sculptures or junk modelling to display in gardens, windows or balconies.
Stevenage schools taking part include Woolenwick, Marriotts, Martinswood, Featherstone Wood, Lonsdale, Giles Nursery and Infants', St Margaret Clitherow and St Vincent de Paul.
Woolenwick's inclusion leader, Christina Anderson, said: "This is a fantastic way to bring the community together to support good mental health and showcase the wealth of creativity in our town.”
To take part, visit firstsite.uk/the-great-big-art-exhibition-gallery