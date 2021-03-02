Stevenage school pupils take part in national Great Big Art Exhibition

Gallery

Published: 10:30 AM March 2, 2021

The image of Woolenwick pupil Oliver Yam's Chomp the Dragon was retweeted by Angel of the North sculptor Antony Gormley - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Schools across Stevenage have been taking part in the national Great Big Art Exhibition, celebrating diverse creative talent and promoting unity during the pandemic.

Each fortnight, an artist nominates a theme - Angel of the North sculptor Antony Gormley chose animals as the first topic - and people get creative with whatever they have to hand, resulting in paintings, sculptures or junk modelling to display in gardens, windows or balconies.

Stevenage schools taking part include Woolenwick, Marriotts, Martinswood, Featherstone Wood, Lonsdale, Giles Nursery and Infants', St Margaret Clitherow and St Vincent de Paul.

Woolenwick's inclusion leader, Christina Anderson, said: "This is a fantastic way to bring the community together to support good mental health and showcase the wealth of creativity in our town.”

To take part, visit firstsite.uk/the-great-big-art-exhibition-gallery

Woolenwick pupil Oliver's portrait of mathematician Katherine Johnson, after artist Sonia Boyce nominated portraits as a topic - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Lonsdale pupils are planning to cover a huge window wall at their school with artwork by every child - Credit: Lonsdale School

Woolenwick pupil Ollie's interpretation of a dragon - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Woolenwick pupil Wiktoria's dragons displayed in a window - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Dragon artwork designed by Woolenwick pupils Isaac and Imogen - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Artist Marilyn Comparetto, owner of Mardleybury Gallery in Datchworth, is also taking part in the exhibition - Credit: Marilyn Comparetto

Woolenwick's Ava-Rose demonstrates what can be achieved with some creative junk modelling - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Jerrirene, a pupil at Woolenwick, opted to design a 3D dragon - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School



