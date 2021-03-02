Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage school pupils take part in national Great Big Art Exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:30 AM March 2, 2021   
Dragon painting by Stevenage Woolenwick pupil

The image of Woolenwick pupil Oliver Yam's Chomp the Dragon was retweeted by Angel of the North sculptor Antony Gormley - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Schools across Stevenage have been taking part in the national Great Big Art Exhibition, celebrating diverse creative talent and promoting unity during the pandemic.

Each fortnight, an artist nominates a theme - Angel of the North sculptor Antony Gormley chose animals as the first topic - and people get creative with whatever they have to hand, resulting in paintings, sculptures or junk modelling to display in gardens, windows or balconies.

Stevenage schools taking part include Woolenwick, Marriotts, Martinswood, Featherstone Wood, Lonsdale, Giles Nursery and Infants', St Margaret Clitherow and St Vincent de Paul.

Woolenwick's inclusion leader, Christina Anderson, said: "This is a fantastic way to bring the community together to support good mental health and showcase the wealth of creativity in our town.”

To take part, visit firstsite.uk/the-great-big-art-exhibition-gallery

Portrait of scientist Katherine Johnson

Woolenwick pupil Oliver's portrait of mathematician Katherine Johnson, after artist Sonia Boyce nominated portraits as a topic - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Stevenage Lonsdale School artwork

Lonsdale pupils are planning to cover a huge window wall at their school with artwork by every child - Credit: Lonsdale School

Dragon artwork by Stevenage Woolenwick pupil

Woolenwick pupil Ollie's interpretation of a dragon - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Dragon artwork in Stevenage window

Woolenwick pupil Wiktoria's dragons displayed in a window - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Dragon artwork designed by Woolenwick pupils Isaac and Imogen

Dragon artwork designed by Woolenwick pupils Isaac and Imogen - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Artwork by Datchworth artist Marilyn Comparetto

Artist Marilyn Comparetto, owner of Mardleybury Gallery in Datchworth, is also taking part in the exhibition - Credit: Marilyn Comparetto

Stevenage Woolenwick's Ava-Rose with junk model dragon

Woolenwick's Ava-Rose demonstrates what can be achieved with some creative junk modelling - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Woolenwick pupil's 3D artwork of a dragon

Jerrirene, a pupil at Woolenwick, opted to design a 3D dragon - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School


