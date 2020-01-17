Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

The safety of Stevenage schoolchildren is set to be improved as a new crossing patrol has been appointed - having been vacant for 18 months.

The new crossing patrol - also known as lollipop men and women - has started the job of helping schoolchildren cross Chells Way, near the Glebe, to get to the Lodge Farm Primary School.

The patrol may also serve the children attending Camps Hill Community Primary School, which is located in Chells Way.

County councillor Robin Parker, who represents the Chells division of Stevenage, said: "There are two crossing patrols that serve the school, one in Mobbsbury Way and one in Chells Way. "The job for the Chells Way crossing had been vacant for about 18 months, and has been filled as of last week.

"The reason was that no one suitable had applied for the job. The crossing is at a place where there's traffic calming anyway, which slows the cars right down."