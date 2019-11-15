Advanced search

Stevenage school tackle men's health with hair-raising Movember effort

PUBLISHED: 17:05 16 November 2019

(From left to right) Mr Hewitson, Mr Thomsom, Mr Chan and Mr Richardson. Picture: JHN School

(From left to right) Mr Hewitson, Mr Thomsom, Mr Chan and Mr Richardson. Picture: JHN School

Archant

Staff at John Henry Newman school in Stevenage are channelling their inner Burt Reynolds this month, as a part of a Movember charity effort.

(From left to right) Mr Heley, Mr Anderson, Mr Cooper and Mr Johnston. Picture: JHN School(From left to right) Mr Heley, Mr Anderson, Mr Cooper and Mr Johnston. Picture: JHN School

In total, 14 members of staff - from deputy headteachers to groundskeepers - have sworn themselves to a month of shaver neglect.

Assistant headteacher Joe Hewitson - in the preliminary stages of a ravishing handlebar moustache - said: "We all shaved our faces clean on the first of November and are now at various stages of growing slightly silly moustaches in order to change the face of mental health and men's health in our school."

But it's not just teacher taches at JHN this month - the school is laying on a host of charity talks, workshops and resources for pupils, all in a bid to get young men talking about their mental and physical health.

Testicular cancer charity It's On The Ball, will be delivering a series of talks to pupils in the upper school, while the Ollie Foundation - a suicide bereavement charity based in St. Albans - will be engaging with sixth formers on the risks of suicide among men.

(From left to right) Mr Mayhew, Mr Pitman and Mr Medina. Picture: JHN School(From left to right) Mr Mayhew, Mr Pitman and Mr Medina. Picture: JHN School

You may also want to watch:

Year 12 and 13 students have also been challenged to Grow their Mo, with the best pupil moustache receiving a voucher to Fabio's Gelato in Hitchin.

"This is the second year that we have embraced Movember as a way of raising awareness and addressing issues relating to mental health and wellbeing," Mr Hewitson said.

"All of this is being done to give the young people in our school the confidence, knowledge and networks of support to enter into their adult lives as healthy young people.

(From left to right) Mr Hewitson, Mr Thomsom, Mr Chan and Mr Richardson. Picture: JHN School(From left to right) Mr Hewitson, Mr Thomsom, Mr Chan and Mr Richardson. Picture: JHN School

"We want our children to be in a position to respond positively to whatever life throws at them, and sadly that could include cancers and mental health challenges.

"At a time when national resources are stretched it is great to be able to rely on our staff for inspiration and other local charities for support and expert guidance."

The staff hoping to model moustaches by the end of the month are Mr Hewitson, Mr Rose, Mr Anderson, Mr Johnston, Mr Heley, Mr Mayhew, Mr Thomson, Mr Chan, Mr Medina, Mr Holt, Mr Richardson, Mr Pitman, Mr Cooper and Mr Nicholson.

Movember - founded in 2003 - is the world's leading men's health charity, and by 2030 aims to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25 per cent.

Most Read

Hitchin earmarked for Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge stop-off – but will it pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined on his journey by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw - Uche, Kelsey, Josh, Adelle, Emma and Josh. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Most Read

Hitchin earmarked for Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge stop-off – but will it pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined on his journey by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw - Uche, Kelsey, Josh, Adelle, Emma and Josh. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage school tackle men’s health with hair-raising Movember effort

(From left to right) Mr Hewitson, Mr Thomsom, Mr Chan and Mr Richardson. Picture: JHN School

Pedestrian in critical condition after A1(M) slip road collision

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a crash on an A1(M) slip road for Stevenage.

Ice rink coming to Letchworth for festive season

Letchworth Outdoor Pool will be home to an ice rink throughout the festive seasson. Picture: NHDC

Bereavement officer at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital treks Great Wall of China for air ambulance

Caroline says the views were incredible. Picture: Courtesy of the EHAAT

Hitchin braves cold as big crowds welcome Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge

Hundreds cheered on the Children in Need rickshaw as it passed through Hitchin this afternoon. Picture: Alan J Millard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists