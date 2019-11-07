Advanced search

Stevenage scam victim conned out of £23,000 warns others to be vigilant

PUBLISHED: 14:12 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 07 November 2019

Stevenage's Karen Oak was helped by fraud worker Elaine to get her stolen money reimbursed. Picture: courtesy of the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner's office

Stevenage's Karen Oak was helped by fraud worker Elaine to get her stolen money reimbursed. Picture: courtesy of the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner's office

Archant

A woman whose family business was close to collapse after a conman stole £23,000 is raising awareness to help prevent others falling victim to a scam.

Karen Oak, from Stevenage, received a call from somebody purporting to be from her TSB bank, concerned her personal account had been breached.

Karen, 57, said: "The number that came up on my phone was my bank's number, so that gave me reassurance.

"He asked me to do some security checks and I asked him to do the same. I asked him if I had any standing orders and he told me what they were. I don't know how he knew that."

When asked, Karen confirmed she also has accounts with Barclays bank, so he offered to look into the full extent of the infiltration and rang off.

Karen said: "I waited 20 minutes and a man saying he was from Barclays called. I was told three out of my four accounts had been breached.

"He was very chatty, knew a lot about my accounts, and even chatted about the high level of fraud these days.

You may also want to watch:

"He got me to open three new accounts and transfer money."

It wasn't until Karen went into a Barclays branch the next day that she realised she had been conned, with £500 stolen from her personal account and £22,500 from the business accounts.

While her banks investigated, Karen couldn't eat or sleep and was physically sick with worry.

On advice from the new Fraud Hub at Herts police's Beacon Victim Care Centre, Karen wrote to Barclays' chief executive and was fortunate to have the stolen money swiftly reimbursed.

Karen, who together with her husband and three sons owns Longacre Garden Services in Stevenage, said: "If I hadn't got the money back, what would have happened to the family business? It could have easily broken us."

Warning others, she said: "Don't trust anybody on the phone. If somebody calls saying they are from your bank, call your bank from a different phone - and find the number yourself."

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd created the Fraud Hub with a £150,000 Ministry of Justice grant and it is the first dedicated scheme in the UK. Every Herts victim who has lost money is contacted and offered support.

Mr Lloyd said: "I am delighted Karen got her money back and our new Fraud Hub was pivotal in achieving that."

Most Read

Surprises in store at Stevenage’s free fireworks display on Bonfire Night

Stevenage's 2019 fireworks show will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Alan Davies

Wife and lover found guilty of murdering Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Angela Taylor, of Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Footage shows fire crews tackle van blaze in Stevenage

Video footage has captured the moment police and fire crews arrive at the scene of van blaze in Stevenage. Picture: Leon Fotiadis

Hitchin hairdresser saves customer’s life after spotting ‘black mark’ during appointment

66-year-old Teresa Richards had a melanoma on her crown discovered by her hairdresser. Picture: Teresa Richards

CCTV appeal after man grabs 11-year-old girl in Letchworth

CCTV appeal: Police would like to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed in Glebe Road, Letchworth on Bonfire Night. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Surprises in store at Stevenage’s free fireworks display on Bonfire Night

Stevenage's 2019 fireworks show will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Alan Davies

Wife and lover found guilty of murdering Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Angela Taylor, of Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Footage shows fire crews tackle van blaze in Stevenage

Video footage has captured the moment police and fire crews arrive at the scene of van blaze in Stevenage. Picture: Leon Fotiadis

Hitchin hairdresser saves customer’s life after spotting ‘black mark’ during appointment

66-year-old Teresa Richards had a melanoma on her crown discovered by her hairdresser. Picture: Teresa Richards

CCTV appeal after man grabs 11-year-old girl in Letchworth

CCTV appeal: Police would like to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed in Glebe Road, Letchworth on Bonfire Night. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage scam victim conned out of £23,000 warns others to be vigilant

Stevenage's Karen Oak was helped by fraud worker Elaine to get her stolen money reimbursed. Picture: courtesy of the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner's office

Schoolgirl ‘left shaken’ after being approached by suspicious van in Woolmer Green

A girl was approached by a suspicious van in London Road, Woolmer Green, this morning while on her way to school. Picture: Google Street View

Emergency works cause long delays on major road into Letchworth

Emergency roadworks by Cadent Gas caused long southbound delays on Norton Road this morning. Picture: Archant

Dangerous driving arrest after car crashes in A1(M)’s Hatfield Tunnel

Police were called at 6.31pm yesterday to reports that a silver Ford Mondeo had struck the side of the Hatfield Tunnel between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: Archant

Will plans for radiotherapy unit at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital ever reach fruition?

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with health minister Matt Hancock and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Stephen McPartland MP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists