Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

PUBLISHED: 08:59 09 May 2020

Charli Kelland, 14, who goes to Highfield School and lives in Letchworth, drew this picture to thank NHS staff. Picture: Charli Kelland

Charli Kelland, 14, who goes to Highfield School and lives in Letchworth, drew this picture to thank NHS staff. Picture: Charli Kelland

People across Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth drew pictures, wrote poems and decorated their windows to say thank you to NHS staff and key workers.

Connor Stafford, 11, from Hitchin, wrote a poem to thank the NHS. Picture: Michelle SharpConnor Stafford, 11, from Hitchin, wrote a poem to thank the NHS. Picture: Michelle Sharp

Sharon Dixie sent in a picture of her mum Belinda Howard with her colleague Jess, who work for Alina Homecare in Stevenage. Sharon said: “They are doing an amazing job, especially my mum who is putting herself at risk due to taking methotrexate, which is a form of chemo.”

Stacey Smith said: “Thank you to all of the kind staff caring for the residents at Westbourne Residential Home in Hitchin. Each day they are going into work with a smile on their faces and going above and beyond to ensure the residents in their care are safe, well and happy.”

Ella-Mae from Dugdale Court in Hitchin thanking the NHS. Picture: Ricki RenschElla-Mae from Dugdale Court in Hitchin thanking the NHS. Picture: Ricki Rensch

Vikki Turner said: “I’d like to send in a big thank you to my three sisters who are all key workers. I’m so proud of them all and love and miss them so much!”

Ella-Mae from Dugdale Court in Hitchin thanking the NHS. Picture: Ricki RenschElla-Mae from Dugdale Court in Hitchin thanking the NHS. Picture: Ricki Rensch

A rainbow thanking the NHS outside Nationwide in Stevenage. Picture: Robyn ChapmanA rainbow thanking the NHS outside Nationwide in Stevenage. Picture: Robyn Chapman

A thank you to the NHS in Coventry Close, Stevenage. Picture: Sarah SmithA thank you to the NHS in Coventry Close, Stevenage. Picture: Sarah Smith

Stacey Smith wanted to thank the staff at Westbourne Residential Home in Hitchin. Picture: Stacey SmithStacey Smith wanted to thank the staff at Westbourne Residential Home in Hitchin. Picture: Stacey Smith

Stacey Smith wanted to thank the staff at Westbourne Residential Home in Hitchin. Picture: Stacey SmithStacey Smith wanted to thank the staff at Westbourne Residential Home in Hitchin. Picture: Stacey Smith

