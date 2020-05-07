Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers
PUBLISHED: 08:59 09 May 2020
People across Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth drew pictures, wrote poems and decorated their windows to say thank you to NHS staff and key workers.
Sharon Dixie sent in a picture of her mum Belinda Howard with her colleague Jess, who work for Alina Homecare in Stevenage. Sharon said: “They are doing an amazing job, especially my mum who is putting herself at risk due to taking methotrexate, which is a form of chemo.”
Stacey Smith said: “Thank you to all of the kind staff caring for the residents at Westbourne Residential Home in Hitchin. Each day they are going into work with a smile on their faces and going above and beyond to ensure the residents in their care are safe, well and happy.”
Vikki Turner said: “I’d like to send in a big thank you to my three sisters who are all key workers. I’m so proud of them all and love and miss them so much!”
